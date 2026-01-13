Bradshaw leads Memphis against Temple after 21-point showing

Temple Owls (11-5, 3-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-8, 2-1 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Memphis…

Temple Owls (11-5, 3-0 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (7-8, 2-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Temple after Aaron Bradshaw scored 21 points in Memphis’ 89-78 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Tigers are 6-2 in home games. Memphis has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls have gone 3-0 against AAC opponents. Temple has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

Memphis’ average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Temple gives up. Temple averages 77.4 points per game, 3.1 more than the 74.3 Memphis gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dug McDaniel is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Tigers. Bradshaw is averaging 9.7 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the past 10 games.

Derrian Ford is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Owls. Gavin Griffiths is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.