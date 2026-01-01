Bradley visits Strickland and Belmont

Bradley Braves (7-4, 1-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (6-7, 2-0 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Belmont…

Bradley Braves (7-4, 1-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (6-7, 2-0 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Bradley after Avery Strickland scored 22 points in Belmont’s 68-56 win against the Southern Illinois Salukis.

The Bruins have gone 3-3 at home. Belmont has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 1-0 in conference matchups. Bradley scores 69.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Belmont is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 41.7% Bradley allows to opponents. Bradley has shot at a 40.4% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Belmont have averaged.

The Bruins and Braves match up Friday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hilary Fuller is averaging 12.8 points for the Bruins. Tuti Jones is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kaylen Nelson is averaging 18 points for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.