Bradley visits Murray State after Poock’s 34-point game

Bradley Braves (7-5, 1-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-2, 2-0 MVC) Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bradley Braves (7-5, 1-1 MVC) at Murray State Racers (11-2, 2-0 MVC)

Murray, Kentucky; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Murray State plays Bradley after Halli Poock scored 34 points in Murray State’s 101-93 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Racers are 5-0 on their home court. Murray State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Braves are 1-1 in MVC play. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amy O’Hara averaging 5.5.

Murray State scores 84.4 points, 17.3 more per game than the 67.1 Bradley allows. Bradley’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points lower than Murray State has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharnecce Currie-Jelks is averaging 20.5 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Racers. Poock is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kaylen Nelson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 12.1 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Racers: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 38.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

