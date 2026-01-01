Bradley visits Belmont following Lundblade’s 26-point game

Bradley Braves (10-4, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-2, 2-1 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Bradley Braves (10-4, 3-0 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (12-2, 2-1 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont hosts Bradley after Tyler Lundblade scored 26 points in Belmont’s 81-80 overtime loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Bruins have gone 5-1 in home games. Belmont has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 3-0 in conference matchups. Bradley is fifth in the MVC scoring 78.3 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Belmont averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley scores 9.2 more points per game (78.3) than Belmont gives up (69.1).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lundblade is shooting 44.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Bruins. Sam Orme is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaquan Johnson is averaging 18.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.4 steals for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

