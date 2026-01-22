Bradley takes on Valparaiso following Nelson’s 23-point outing

Valparaiso Beacons (0-19, 0-8 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-7, 4-3 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

Valparaiso Beacons (0-19, 0-8 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-7, 4-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley plays Valparaiso after Kaylen Nelson scored 23 points in Bradley’s 73-70 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves are 6-0 on their home court. Bradley has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Beacons have gone 0-8 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 0-16 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Bradley averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Bradley gives up.

The Braves and Beacons square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is shooting 40.1% and averaging 18.1 points for the Braves. Maya Foz is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Huffine is averaging 3.4 points for the Beacons. Allia von Schlegell is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 56.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.