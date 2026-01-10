Bradley takes on conference rival Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-6, 4-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (12-4, 4-1 MVC) at Bradley Braves (11-6, 4-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley takes on Northern Iowa in a matchup of MVC teams.

The Braves have gone 8-1 in home games. Bradley ranks sixth in the MVC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by AJ Smith averaging 1.6.

The Panthers are 4-1 in conference games. Northern Iowa scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

Bradley makes 43.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Northern Iowa has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Braves. Demarion Burch is averaging 12.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the past 10 games.

Trey Campbell is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Leon Bond III is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.