Bradley scores 22 in Bethune-Cookman’s 85-48 victory against Jackson State

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Doctor Bradley’s 22 points helped Bethune-Cookman defeat Jackson State 85-48 on Saturday.

Bradley had 10 rebounds and five steals for the Wildcats (8-11, 5-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jakobi Heady scored 17 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 11 for 11 from the line and added five rebounds. Daniel Rouzan shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Daeshun Ruffin led the way for the Tigers (5-14, 4-2) with 19 points, six assists and two steals. Delyle Williams added eight points and two steals for Jackson State. Jayme Mitchell finished with seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

