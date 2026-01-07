Bradley plays Drake, looks for 7th straight home win

Drake Bulldogs (8-7, 2-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Drake Bulldogs (8-7, 2-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Braves take on Drake.

The Braves are 7-1 on their home court. Bradley is sixth in the MVC in team defense, allowing 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-2 against MVC opponents. Drake is 2-2 in one-possession games.

Bradley is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 42.1% Drake allows to opponents. Drake has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregtse is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 11.4 points. Jaquan Johnson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jaehshon Thomas averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc. Jalen Quinn is averaging 18.4 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

