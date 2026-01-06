Bradley plays Drake in conference matchup

Drake Bulldogs (8-7, 2-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jalen…

Drake Bulldogs (8-7, 2-2 MVC) at Bradley Braves (10-6, 3-2 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Quinn and Drake visit Jaquan Johnson and Bradley in MVC action.

The Braves have gone 7-1 at home. Bradley scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 in conference matchups. Drake is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bradley’s average of 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Drake gives up. Drake has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The Braves and Bulldogs square off Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregtse averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 43.4% and averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Okku Federiko is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jaehshon Thomas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

