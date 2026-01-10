Bradley, Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters to visit Mills, Liberty Lady Flames

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (8-6, 2-1 CUSA) Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (8-5, 1-1 CUSA) at Liberty Lady Flames (8-6, 2-1 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty faces Louisiana Tech in a matchup of CUSA teams.

The Flames are 3-3 on their home court. Liberty ranks sixth in the CUSA with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Emmy Stout averaging 3.4.

The Lady Techsters have gone 1-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA with 16.1 assists. Paris Bradley leads the Lady Techsters with 3.5.

Liberty averages 66.9 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 62.3 Louisiana Tech gives up. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 37.3% shooting opponents of Liberty have averaged.

The Flames and Lady Techsters meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Mills is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Flames. Stout is averaging 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bradley is shooting 38.9% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lady Techsters. Jianna Morris is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

