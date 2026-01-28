Bradley hosts Drake after Aalsma’s 24-point performance

Drake Bulldogs (6-13, 5-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (12-7, 6-3 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (6-13, 5-4 MVC) at Bradley Braves (12-7, 6-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays Bradley after Abbie Aalsma scored 24 points in Drake’s 89-88 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Braves are 8-0 on their home court. Bradley has a 4-5 record against teams above .500.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-4 against MVC opponents. Drake allows 77.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Bradley scores 71.3 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 77.6 Drake allows. Drake scores 5.0 more points per game (71.1) than Bradley gives up (66.1).

The Braves and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylen Nelson is averaging 18.2 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Aalsma is averaging 16.3 points for the Bulldogs. Anna Becker is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

