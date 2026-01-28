Bradley and UCSB host UCSD

UCSD Tritons (13-6, 8-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-3, 7-2 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

UCSD Tritons (13-6, 8-1 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-3, 7-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts UCSD after Olivia Bradley scored 20 points in UCSB’s 72-56 victory against the Long Beach State Beach.

The Gauchos have gone 6-1 in home games. UCSB has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tritons are 8-1 in Big West play. UCSD is second in the Big West with 14.4 assists per game led by Dymonique Maxie averaging 4.2.

UCSB makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). UCSD averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game UCSB allows.

The Gauchos and Tritons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoe Borter is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Gauchos. Bradley is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Maxie is averaging seven points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tritons. Erin Condron is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 70.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

