Bradford scores 18 in Charlotte’s 74-58 victory over UTSA

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ben Bradford scored 18 points as Charlotte beat UTSA 74-58 on Wednesday night.

Bradford also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the 49ers (8-8, 2-1 American Athletic Conference). Anton Bonke scored 14 points and added eight rebounds. Damoni Harrison finished with 11 points.

Austin Nunez led the Roadrunners (4-11, 0-3) with 16 points. Dorian Hayes added 15 points for UTSA. Jamir Simpson had 11 points. The Roadrunners extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

Charlotte took the lead for good with 12:30 remaining in the first half. Harrison scored eight points to help the 49ers build a 34-26 halftime lead. Charlotte extended its lead to 49-32 during the second half, fueled by a 12-0 scoring run. Bradford scored 12 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

