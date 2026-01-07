Braden Smith overcomes foul trouble by scoring 23 and leading No. 5 Purdue past Washington 81-73

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith finished with 23 points and seven assists and made two late free throws…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith finished with 23 points and seven assists and made two late free throws to help No. 5 Purdue fend off Washington’s late rally for an 81-73 victory Wednesday night.

Trey Kaufman-Renn added 14 points and 14 rebounds as the Boilermakers won their fifth in a row and matched a school-best start at 14-1 (4-0 Big Ten) for the ninth time in program history.

It came on a night Purdue honored Smith, an Associated Press preseason All-American guard, before the national anthem by presenting the Big Ten’s new career assists leader with a framed poster. Smith broke the record Friday at Wisconsin and pushed his career total to 900 on Wednesday.

Yet, it was an odd night for Smith, who went 10 of 15 from the field with only one 3-pointer while committing six turnovers and spending nearly 8 1/2 consecutive minutes on the bench after drawing his third foul with 4:20 left in the first half.

Hannes Steinbach had 17 points to lead the Huskies (9-6, 1-3). Quimari Peterson had 15 and Zoom Diallo added 14 points. Franck Kepnang had 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out with 9:14 to play.

Purdue’s inability to close out the victory allowed Washington to cut a 22-point deficit into single digits several times in the final three minutes.

But it was never really close after Washington’s early turnovers helped fuel Purdue’s 9-0 run to open the game — the Huskies first at Mackey Arena. Purdue extended the lead to 31-15 midway through the first half and looked like it would pull away after opening the second half with six straight points to make it 51-28.

