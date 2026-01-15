Braden Smith leads 2nd-half charge in No. 5 Purdue’s 79-72 comeback victory over Iowa

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith scored all 16 of his points in the second half and tied the…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith scored all 16 of his points in the second half and tied the Big Ten record for assists in conference play, and No. 5 Purdue overcame a nine-point to beat Iowa 79-72 on Wednesday night.

Trey Kaufman-Renn added 12 points, Fletcher Loyer had 11 and Oscar Cluff 10 to help the Boilermakers (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) win their eighth straight game. They have won their first six conference games for only the fifth time since 1940.

Smith finished the game with 478 assists in league games — the same number former Michigan State player Cassius Winston had.

Bennett Stirtz had 19 points to lead Iowa (12-5, 2-4). Kael Combs added 16 points as the Hawkeyes lost their third in a row overall, fell to 0-4 against ranked teams this season and extended their losing streak against top-10 opponents to 10 since 2021-22.

NO. 1 ARIZONA 89, ARIZONA STATE 82

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Koa Peat had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Tobe Awaka added 25 points and Arizona remained undefeated with a win over rival Arizona State.

The Wildcats (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) had a hard time shaking the Sun Devils in a physical first half before Peat came alive in the second. The 6-foot-8 freshman, who shot 2 of 8 in the first half, made all seven of his shots in the second as Arizona built a 12-point lead.

The Sun Devils (10-7, 1-3) kept hanging around behind Moe Odum, whose 3-pointer with 55 seconds left pulled Arizona State within 87-82.

Arizona’s Jaden Bradley followed with a short jumper and the Wildcats made two free throws to join No. 8 Nebraska and Miami (Ohio) as the only remaining undefeated Division I teams following No. 10 Vanderbilt’s loss to Texas. The Wildcats are off to their best start since opening 21-0 in 2013-14.

Odum led Arizona State with 23 points and Massamba Diop added 16.

NO. 4 MICHIGAN 82, WASHINGTON 72

SEATTLE (AP) — Aday Mara scored a season-high 20 points and Michigan bounced back from its first loss of the season with a victory over Washington.

The 7-foot-3 Mara finished 10 of 11 from the field and added three blocks, two rebounds and two assists. Morez Johnson Jr. had 16 points and a career-best 16 rebounds for the Wolverines (15-1, 5-1 Big Ten) in their first trip to Hec Edmundson Pavilion since 1994.

Yaxel Lendeborg provided 14 points and seven boards for Michigan, which was coming off a 91-88 defeat at home against Wisconsin last Saturday.

JJ Mandaquit led the Huskies (10-7, 2-4) with 15 points off the bench. Quimari Peterson scored 13 and sank four 3-pointers, but his teammates combined to go 5 for 21 from beyond the arc. Hannes Steinbach had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

NO. 6 DUKE 71, CALIFORNIA 56

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 21 points and 13 rebounds and Duke pulled away in the second half to beat California.

The Blue Devils (16-1, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 50-47 with 10 minutes remaining before going on a 21-5 run to put away the Bears (13-5, 1-4) in front of a sellout crowd of 11,201 at Haas Pavilion.

Boozer had 11 points in the run. The freshman who entered Wednesday leading the ACC in scoring at 22.9 points per game was held to four points in the first half.

Isaiah Evans added 17 points for Duke, which overcame rough nights from long range (7 for 32) and at the foul line (8 for 17) to win its fifth straight.

Lee Dort led the Bears with 14 points and nine rebounds.

TEXAS 80, NO. 10 VANDERBILT 64

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Matas Vokietaitis scored 22 points, Tramon Mark added 21, and Texas handed Vanderbilt its first loss the season.

Dailyn Swain had 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Longhorns (11-6, 2-2 Southeastern Conference), who have consecutive victories over AP Top 25 teams, having beaten then-No. 13 Alabama on Saturday.

Mark scored 16 points in the second half including consecutive 3-poiners that pushed Texas ahead by nine midway through the half.

Chendall Weaver made a fast-break layup and two free throws to give Texas a 12-point lead with 6:27 left. Then Mark made two free throws to extend the lead to 14 with 5:37 left.

Mark is averaging 19.8 points in SEC games, hitting 11 of 23 3-point shots. He was 4 for 7 against Vanderbilt.

Duke Miles led Vanderbilit (16-1, 3-1) with 21 points and Tyler Tanner had 17. But Vanderbilt shot just 26.7% from the field in the second half, finishing the game at 36.7%.

NO. 11 BYU 76, TCU 70

PROVO, Utah (AP) — AJ Dybantsa scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half as BYU surged past TCU.

Richie Saunders had 18 points and Robert Wright III added 15 points, six rebounds and six assists to help the Cougars (16-1, 4-0 Big 12) win their 13th consecutive game.

Xavier Edmonds led the Horned Frogs (11-6, 1-3) with 19 points and eight rebounds. Micah Robinson had 10 points and six boards off the bench.

NO. 13 ILLINOIS 79, NORTHWESTERN 68

EVANSTON, Ill.(AP) — Keaton Wagler scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, and Illinois beat Northwestern for their season-high sixth consecutive victory.

Tomislav Ivisic added 21 points and seven rebounds as Illinois (14-3, 5-1 Big Ten) won at Northwestern for the first time since Jan. 29, 2022. The Illini had dropped their last three games in Evanston.

Jayden Reid led Northwestern with a career-high 28 points, including 20 in the second half. Nick Martinelli had 20 points.

STANFORD 95, NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 90

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Ebuka Okorie had 36 points and nine assists and Stanford rallied from 12 points down in the second half to beat North Carolina.

Okorie outdueled Tar Heels freshman star Caleb Wilson and helped the Cardinal (14-4, 3-2 ACC) knock off the Tar Heels (14-3, 2-2) for the second straight season as conference opponents. North Carolina had won all 13 meetings between the schools before coach Kyle Smith took over last season in Stanford’s first year in the ACC.

Jeremy Dent-Smith hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:04 to play for his sixth long ball of the night to make it 88-87. After Wilson turned it over at the other end, Ryan Agarwal hit another 3 to but the Cardinal up by four points with 32 seconds to play.

The Cardinal held on from there for their second win over a ranked opponent this month after beating No. 16 Louisville at home on Jan. 2. That matches the most wins against ranked wins in a season for Stanford since the Cardinal had five in 2013-14 in the last season when they made the NCAA Tournament.

Dent-Smith and Agarwal each finished with 20 points as Stanford won despite playing without second-leading scorer Chisom Okpara, who is out with a lower-body injury.

Wilson and Henri Veesaar each scored 26 points for North Carolina.

NO. 15 TEXAS TECH 88, UTAH 74

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JT Toppin had 31 points and 13 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double and Christian Anderson had his own with 26 points and 10 assists as Texas Tech beat Utah.

It was Toppin’s 11th double-double this season, his 30th in 49 games over two seasons with Tech since transferring from New Mexico, and his 42nd overall. The 6-foot-9 junior forward also had seven assists and five blocked shots while making a career-high three 3-pointers.

Donovan Atwell added 12 points on four 3-pointers for the Red Raiders (13-4, 3-1 Big 12), who shot 51.4% overall from the field (36 of 70) while improving to 9-0 at home this season. Anderson had six of their 13 made 3-pointers.

Keanu Dawes and Don McHenry each had 18 points, and Terrence Brown 17 for Utah (8-9, 0-4). The Utes have lost 11 consecutive true road games.

NO. 17 ARKANSAS 108, SOUTH CAROLINA 74

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Darius Acuff Jr. had 18 points and 13 assists as Arkansas routed South Carolina.

Meleek Thomas led six Razorbacks in double figures with 21 points off the bench. Reserve forward Malique Ewin scored 18, Trevon Brazile had 13 and D.J. Wagner added 12.

Nick Pringle, who spent last season at South Carolina, set a season high with 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Acuff, a freshman, posted his third double-double and set a career best for assists. He’s scored in double figures in every game for Arkansas (13-4, 3-1 Southeastern Conference) this season.

Meechie Johnson paced the Gamecocks (10-7, 1-3) with 29 points.

MISSISSIPPI 97, NO. 21 GEORGIA 95, OT

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Patton Pinkins sank a follow-up shot with 1 second remaining in overtime and Mississippi beat Georgia despite Jeremiah Wilkinson’s season-high 32 points for the Bulldogs.

Marcus “Smurf” Millender made one of two free throws for Georgia (14-3, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) with 10.2 seconds remaining in overtime to tie the game at 95.

Following a miss by AJ Storr, who led Ole Miss (10-7, 2-2) with 27 points, Pinkins grabbed the rebound and sank the winning shot to finish with 18 points.

Kanon Catchings scored 17 points for Georgia, including a 3-pointer for a 94-91 lead.

NO. 23 UTAH STATE 71. NEVADA 62

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 26 points and Utah State beat Nevada for its eighth straight victory.

MJ Collins, Jr. added 14 points for the Aggies (15-1, 6-0 Mountain West). They are 15-1 for the third straight season.

Corey Camper Jr. led Nevada (12-5, 4-2) with 14 points. Elijah Price added 13, and Tayshawn Comer had 11.

