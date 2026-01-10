Braden Smith has 26 points, 14 assists to lead No. 5 Purdue to a 93-85 win against Penn State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 26 points and 14 assists and Oscar Cluff had 23 points to…

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Braden Smith had 26 points and 14 assists and Oscar Cluff had 23 points to lead No. 5 Purdue to a 93-85 win against Penn State on Saturday.

Fletcher Loyer scored 17 and C.J. Cox 16 for the Boilermakers (15-1, 5-0 Big Ten), who won their seventh consecutive game.

Freddie Dilione V scored 25, Melih Tunca scored 14 and Ivan Juric had nine points and 10 rebounds for Penn State (9-7, O-5).

Leading by one at halftime, the Boilermakers opened the second half with a 15-5 advantage to go up 60-49. Penn State narrowed the deficit to seven points several times but could get no closer.

The Boilermakers shot 58% while the Nittany Lions made 57%. Penn State had a 28-27 rebounding advantage. Purdue committed just three turnovers while Penn State had 10. The Boilermakers biggest issue was making just 6 of 14 from the foul line. Penn State was 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The Nittany Lions were without leading scorer Kayden Mingo, who suffered an injury in practice on Monday and missed his second consecutive game. The freshman was averaging 14.9 points per game. Freshman reserve Tibor Mirtic also was sidelined after being injured in a 74-72 loss to No. 2 Michigan on Tuesday.

Smith scored 17 in the first half. The Nittany Lions had a 14-2 edge with points off the bench in the first half to keep things close. They finished with a 29-4 edge in points off the bench.

Penn State: Hosts UCLA on Wednesday.

Purdue: Hosts No. 19 Iowa on Wednesday.

