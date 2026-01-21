Boyd leads Wisconsin against Penn State

Wisconsin Badgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-9, 0-7 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7…

Wisconsin Badgers (13-5, 5-2 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (9-9, 0-7 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces Penn State after Nicholas Boyd scored 32 points in Wisconsin’s 96-87 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Nittany Lions have gone 7-4 in home games. Penn State is 5-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Badgers are 5-2 in conference matchups. Wisconsin averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

Penn State averages 76.8 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 75.7 Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Penn State allows.

The Nittany Lions and Badgers match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli Rice is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 7.9 points. Freddie Filione V is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

Boyd is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 15.7 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.2 points, 25.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

