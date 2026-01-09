Bowling Green visits Northern Illinois after Sorensen’s 20-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (8-6, 1-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-11, 1-2 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (8-6, 1-2 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-11, 1-2 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Bowling Green after Emilie Sorensen scored 20 points in Northern Illinois’ 64-58 win against the Buffalo Bulls.

The Huskies are 1-3 on their home court. Northern Illinois is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Falcons have gone 1-2 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green averages 74.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Northern Illinois is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Bowling Green allows to opponents. Bowling Green averages 5.3 more points per game (74.2) than Northern Illinois allows (68.9).

The Huskies and Falcons meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Sorensen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paige Kohler is averaging 14.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Falcons. Jasmine Fearne is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 54.2 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Falcons: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 38.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.