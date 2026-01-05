Bowling Green visits Kent State following Campbell’s 47-point outing

Bowling Green Falcons (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-3, 2-0 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green Falcons (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-3, 2-0 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Kent State after Javontae Campbell scored 47 points in Bowling Green’s 101-100 overtime victory against the UMass Minutemen.

The Golden Flashes have gone 8-1 at home. Kent State is fifth in the MAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Delrecco Gillespie averaging 3.2.

The Falcons are 2-1 in MAC play. Bowling Green ranks fifth in the MAC with 16.8 assists per game led by Campbell averaging 4.4.

Kent State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Bowling Green scores 8.4 more points per game (89.1) than Kent State gives up (80.7).

The Golden Flashes and Falcons face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gillespie is averaging 19.1 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Golden Flashes. Morgan Safford is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Sam Towns is averaging 13.2 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Falcons. Campbell is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Falcons: 8-2, averaging 88.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

