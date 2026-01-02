Bowling Green hosts Central Michigan after Darrington’s 27-point game

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-5, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-5, 1-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Central Michigan Chippewas (7-5, 1-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (8-5, 1-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Bowling Green after Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 27 points in Central Michigan’s 85-83 loss to the Ohio Bobcats.

The Falcons have gone 6-0 in home games. Bowling Green ranks ninth in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

The Chippewas are 1-1 in MAC play. Central Michigan ranks fifth in the MAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Darrington averaging 4.1.

Bowling Green averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.2 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 68.7 points per game, 1.2 more than the 67.5 Bowling Green gives up.

The Falcons and Chippewas match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Kohler is averaging 15 points and 3.7 assists for the Falcons. Johnea Donahue is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the past 10 games.

Madi Morson is averaging 16.3 points for the Chippewas. Jayda Mosley is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

