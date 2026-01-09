Bowling Green hosts Akron following Johnson’s 22-point showing

Akron Zips (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-5, 2-2 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Akron Zips (11-4, 2-1 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (11-5, 2-2 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -2.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Bowling Green after Tavari Johnson scored 22 points in Akron’s 82-69 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Falcons have gone 6-3 in home games. Bowling Green ranks seventh in the MAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Towns averaging 4.4.

The Zips are 2-1 against MAC opponents. Akron has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Bowling Green averages 89.3 points, 13.0 more per game than the 76.3 Akron gives up. Akron has shot at a 52.8% rate from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points above the 43.1% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The Falcons and Zips square off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javontae Campbell is shooting 50.5% and averaging 18.3 points for the Falcons. Towns is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 20.7 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 16.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 7-3, averaging 91.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Zips: 7-3, averaging 94.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 55.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

