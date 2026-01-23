Bowers leads Eastern Washington against Sacramento State after 21-point game

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-10, 3-3 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Eastern Washington Eagles (10-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (9-10, 3-3 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington visits Sacramento State after Elyn Bowers scored 21 points in Eastern Washington’s 81-63 victory against the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 6-3 at home. Sacramento State is fifth in the Big Sky with 13.4 assists per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 4.9.

The Eagles are 3-3 against Big Sky opponents. Eastern Washington is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 38.0%.

Sacramento State makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Eastern Washington has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Eastern Washington averages 9.2 more points per game (68.7) than Sacramento State allows to opponents (59.5).

The Hornets and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rubi Gray is shooting 43.6% and averaging 14.7 points for the Hornets. Natalie Picton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ella Gallatin is averaging 14.5 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Bowers is averaging 14.4 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 42.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.