Boston’s 19 lead Holy Cross over American 84-73

The Associated Press

January 10, 2026, 7:11 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tyler Boston had 19 points in Holy Cross’ 84-73 win over American on Saturday.

Boston shot 7 of 15 from the field for the Crusaders (7-10, 2-2 Patriot League). Gabe Warren scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds. DeAndre Williams and Joe Nugent had 12 points apiece.

Madden Collins led the Eagles (9-8, 2-2) with 26 points and eight rebounds. Greg Jones added 15 points and six rebounds for American. Julen Iturbe and Matt Mayock had 10 points each.

Warren scored 11 points to help American take a 38-37 lead into the break. Boston’s jump shot with 17:59 remaining in the second half gave Holy Cross the lead for good at 43-42.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

