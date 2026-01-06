Boston University visits Williams and Lafayette

Boston University Terriers (5-10, 0-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (4-11, 1-1 Patriot League) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hosts Boston University after Caleb Williams scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 79-64 victory against the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Leopards have gone 3-4 in home games. Lafayette ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 13.2 assists per game led by Mark Butler averaging 4.1.

The Terriers have gone 0-2 against Patriot League opponents. Boston University is 0-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Lafayette is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 73.9 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 76.6 Lafayette allows to opponents.

The Leopards and Terriers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shareef Jackson is averaging 9.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Leopards. Williams is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chance Gladden is averaging 12.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Terriers. Michael McNair is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 71.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Terriers: 3-7, averaging 76.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

