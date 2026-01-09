Boston University visits Army after Tade’s 26-point game

Boston University Terriers (4-10, 0-3 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-3, 2-1 Patriot) West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m.…

Boston University Terriers (4-10, 0-3 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (11-3, 2-1 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Boston University after Camryn Tade scored 26 points in Army’s 71-66 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

The Black Knights have gone 5-1 in home games. Army is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terriers are 0-3 in Patriot play. Boston University is second in the Patriot with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Inez Gallegos averaging 2.0.

Army’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Boston University allows. Boston University averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 3.8 per game Army gives up.

The Black Knights and Terriers match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Ericson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Kya Smith is averaging 14.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Anete Adler is shooting 47.3% and averaging 13.2 points for the Terriers. Rose Azmoudeh is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Terriers: 2-8, averaging 56.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

