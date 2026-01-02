Boston University faces American following Gladden’s 26-point outing

American Eagles (8-6, 1-0 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (5-9, 0-1 Patriot League) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

American Eagles (8-6, 1-0 Patriot League) at Boston University Terriers (5-9, 0-1 Patriot League)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University plays American after Chance Gladden scored 26 points in Boston University’s 82-77 loss to the Navy Midshipmen.

The Terriers are 3-2 in home games. Boston University is 3-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 1-0 in Patriot League play. American is fourth in the Patriot League giving up 74.6 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

Boston University makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than American has allowed to its opponents (46.2%). American averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 8.7 per game Boston University allows.

The Terriers and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael McNair is averaging 15.3 points for the Terriers. Azmar Abdullah is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julen Iturbe is averaging 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

