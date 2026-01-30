Boston leads Holy Cross against Army after 20-point game

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-14, 3-6 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (9-13, 3-6 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday,…

Holy Cross Crusaders (8-14, 3-6 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (9-13, 3-6 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on Army after Tyler Boston scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 79-74 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Black Knights have gone 5-6 at home. Army has a 3-8 record against opponents above .500.

The Crusaders are 3-6 in Patriot League play. Holy Cross gives up 72.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Army averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Army allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Curry is averaging 15 points and 4.9 assists for the Black Knights. Jaxson Bell is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Boston is averaging 14.1 points for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

