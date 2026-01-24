Boston College women’s basketball team finds creative way home after Louisville loss

The Boston College women’s basketball team had quite a trip to get home after losing at No. 8 Louisville on…

The Boston College women’s basketball team had quite a trip to get home after losing at No. 8 Louisville on Saturday.

With a major winter storm blanketing most of the country, the school had to get creative.

“We have a pretty good game plan, I think, that we came up with where once we leave here, we’re actually going to bus to Notre Dame, to South Bend. Our men are playing there. So, our men have a charter flight that can accommodate us,” Boston College coach Joanna Bernabei-McNamee told the AP after her team’s game.

It went off without a hitch as the team drove the 250-plus miles to South Bend, Indiana, and was able to make its flight back to Boston.

Bernabei-McNamee had spent time down in Kentucky while coaching at Pikeville from 2013-16.

She joked that a couple of inches of snow would cancel school down there for two or three days. Now up in Boston, which could get over a foot of snow, her son wasn’t sure if he would even get a snow day the next day.

Bernabei-McNamee applauded the conference for moving the game up a day, from Sunday to Saturday, and having an early tip.

“I’ve never had an ACC game change like this, either,” she said. “Kudos to the refs for being able to change their schedules and be here at 11 a.m. Great job by Louisville, their administrative business office to be able to work it so we can play at 11 a.m. before their men because at the end of the day, none of us wanted to be stuck here till Tuesday.”

AP freelancer Steve Bittenbender contributed to this story.

