Boston College visits Porter and No. 0 Clemson

Boston College Eagles (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (14-3, 4-0 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -16.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 0 Clemson plays Boston College after Jestin Porter scored 26 points in Clemson’s 76-61 win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 in home games. Clemson is the leader in the ACC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.6 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Eagles are 0-3 in conference matchups. Boston College is 4-9 against opponents over .500.

Clemson averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Boston College allows. Boston College has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Eagles face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: RJ Godfrey is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Porter is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Fred Payne is averaging 13.8 points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 73.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.