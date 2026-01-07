Boston College visits Hidalgo and Notre Dame

Boston College Eagles (4-13, 0-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-4, 2-2 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m.…

Boston College Eagles (4-13, 0-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-4, 2-2 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame takes on Boston College after Hannah Hidalgo scored 22 points in Notre Dame’s 82-68 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Fighting Irish are 8-0 in home games. Notre Dame leads the ACC with 84.9 points and is shooting 48.2%.

The Eagles are 0-4 against ACC opponents. Boston College is 3-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Notre Dame’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Boston College allows. Boston College’s 36.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points lower than Notre Dame has allowed to its opponents (40.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hidalgo is averaging 25.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 5.9 steals for the Fighting Irish. Cassandre Prosper is averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Kayla Rolph averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Lily Carmody is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 83.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 15.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Eagles: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

