Boston College plays NC State in conference matchup

NC State Wolfpack (10-5, 1-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (7-7, 0-1 ACC)

Boston; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays NC State in a matchup of ACC teams.

The Eagles are 6-2 on their home court. Boston College ranks sixth in the ACC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Shaw averaging 2.5.

The Wolfpack are 1-1 in ACC play. NC State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Boston College’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game NC State allows. NC State averages 18.7 more points per game (85.3) than Boston College allows (66.6).

The Eagles and Wolfpack meet Tuesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred Payne is shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 12.4 points. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Paul McNeil averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolfpack, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Quadir Copeland is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 80.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

