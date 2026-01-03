Boston College faces Pittsburgh on 6-game home slide

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-12, 0-3 ACC) Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

Pittsburgh Panthers (7-9, 0-3 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-12, 0-3 ACC)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College aims to end its six-game home losing streak with a win over Pittsburgh.

The Eagles have gone 4-7 at home. Boston College is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 0-3 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has a 1-9 record against teams over .500.

Boston College’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 62.3 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 72.8 Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Panthers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Rolph is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 6.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Lily Carmody is shooting 38.0% and averaging 8.5 points over the past 10 games.

Mikayla Johnson is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Panthers. Theresa Hagans Jr. is averaging 11 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 58.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.