Boston and the Holy Cross Crusaders visit conference foe American

Holy Cross Crusaders (6-10, 1-2 Patriot League) at American Eagles (9-7, 2-1 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patriot League foes American and Holy Cross meet on Saturday.

The Eagles are 8-1 in home games. American scores 77.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Crusaders are 1-2 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross ranks eighth in the Patriot League with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Nugent averaging 1.4.

American averages 77.6 points, 6.2 more per game than the 71.4 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 65.1 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 73.1 American gives up.

The Eagles and Crusaders face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geoff Sprouse averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 9.0 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Madden Collins is shooting 40.0% and averaging 11.1 points over the past 10 games.

Nugent averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Gabe Warren is shooting 51.2% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 25.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

