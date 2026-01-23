Borter leads UCSB against Long Beach State after 24-point game

Long Beach State Beach (2-16, 1-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-3, 6-2 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4…

Long Beach State Beach (2-16, 1-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-3, 6-2 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB hosts Long Beach State after Zoe Borter scored 24 points in UCSB’s 61-51 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos have gone 5-1 in home games. UCSB is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beach are 1-7 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State averages 18.3 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UCSB scores 70.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 73.9 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (36.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Grant is shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 7.5 points. Borter is shooting 43.4% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

JaQuoia Jones-Brown is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Beach. Rosie Akot is averaging 7.5 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 8-2, averaging 68.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Beach: 2-8, averaging 55.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

