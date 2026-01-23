Borden leads Utah Tech against Southern Utah after 23-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-11, 1-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-7, 4-3 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-11, 1-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (11-7, 4-3 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces Southern Utah after Kaylee Borden scored 23 points in Utah Tech’s 67-61 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Thunderbirds have gone 6-1 at home. Southern Utah is the WAC leader with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ava Uhrich averaging 2.8.

The Trailblazers are 1-6 in conference games. Utah Tech gives up 68.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Southern Utah scores 71.9 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 68.0 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech has shot at a 38.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points less than the 39.8% shooting opponents of Southern Utah have averaged.

The Thunderbirds and Trailblazers meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sierra Chambers is averaging 15.9 points and 3.4 assists for the Thunderbirds. Uhrich is averaging 15.7 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 45.3% over the last 10 games.

Borden is averaging 15.8 points for the Trailblazers. Brie Crittendon is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 2-8, averaging 60.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

