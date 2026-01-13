Bordas leads Duquesne against George Washington after 25-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (9-9, 1-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-9, 0-5 A-10) Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne…

George Washington Revolutionaries (9-9, 1-4 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (7-9, 0-5 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne hosts George Washington after Alexis Bordas scored 25 points in Duquesne’s 61-54 loss to the VCU Rams.

The Dukes are 5-2 in home games. Duquesne leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 40.0 boards. Harriet Ford paces the Dukes with 9.1 rebounds.

The Revolutionaries have gone 1-4 against A-10 opponents. George Washington averages 15.3 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Duquesne is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 37.7% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points higher than the 36.5% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Revolutionaries meet Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bordas is shooting 37.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Dukes. Mackenzie Blackford is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sara Lewis is averaging 9.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Gabby Reynolds is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 2-8, averaging 59.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 6-4, averaging 59.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.