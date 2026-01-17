Boozer’s 30 points, 14 rebounds lead No. 6 Duke to an 80-50 win over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 30 points and 14 rebounds and No. 6 Duke beat Stanford 80-50 on…

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 30 points and 14 rebounds and No. 6 Duke beat Stanford 80-50 on Saturday in the Blue Devils’ first visit to Maples Pavilion.

Boozer shot 12 for 17 to follow up his 21-point, 13-rebound performance in Duke’s 71-56 win at California on Wednesday night. Late in the first half Saturday, he cut through the paint to make a two-handed slam putback of a miss by Maliq Brown.

Isaiah Evans scored 15 points and Patrick Ngongba II added 13 for the Blue Devils (17-1, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) in front of a standing-room only, sellout crowd at Maples Pavilion, where Duke fans represented in every section of the arena.

Jeremy Dent-Smith scored 18 points for Stanford (14-5, 3-3 ACC), which committed 18 turnovers leading to 22 points by Duke.

The Cardinal faced a third straight ranked opponent at home and had won the previous two, including a 95-90 victory over North Carolina on Wednesday. That matched the most wins against Top-25 competition in a season since the Cardinal had five victories in 2013-14, when they last reached the NCAA Tournament.

AJ Rohosy added eight points and 11 rebounds for the Cardinal, who shot 6 for 25 from deep and began 1 for 9 to fall behind in a hurry.

Stanford freshman Ebuka Okorie was limited to nine points — missing four of his five 3-pointers — after scoring 36 points against the Tar Heels.

The Cardinal had their first sellout since Feb. 10, 2024, against USC.

