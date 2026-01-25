Boozer leads No. 5 Duke against No. 23 Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 4-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-1, 7-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 4-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (18-1, 7-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Duke hosts No. 23 Louisville after Cameron Boozer scored 32 points in Duke’s 90-69 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Blue Devils have gone 9-0 at home. Duke is fourth in the ACC with 17.3 assists per game led by Boozer averaging 4.0.

The Cardinals have gone 4-3 against ACC opponents. Louisville scores 87.8 points while outscoring opponents by 18.2 points per game.

Duke makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Louisville has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Louisville averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Duke gives up.

The Blue Devils and Cardinals face off Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boozer is scoring 23.7 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Blue Devils. Isaiah Evans is averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Ryan Conwell averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 19.5 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. J’Vonne Hadley is shooting 58.7% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 82.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

