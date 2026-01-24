Booth’s 28 lead Samford past Chattanooga 75-64

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth had 28 points in Samford’s 75-64 win against Chattanooga on Saturday. Booth shot 9…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth had 28 points in Samford’s 75-64 win against Chattanooga on Saturday.

Booth shot 9 for 16 (6 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (10-11, 3-5 Southern Conference). Dylan Faulkner scored 18 points while going 6 of 10 and 6 of 14 from the free-throw line and added 13 rebounds. Cade Norris shot 3 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds.

Jordan Frison led the Mocs (9-12, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Chattanooga also got 10 points from Brennan Watkins. Jikari Johnson also put up 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.