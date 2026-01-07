Booth scores 33, Samford beats Western Carolina 82-77

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth scored 33 points as Samford beat Western Carolina 82-77 on Wednesday. Booth shot 11…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jadin Booth scored 33 points as Samford beat Western Carolina 82-77 on Wednesday.

Booth shot 11 of 19 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Bulldogs (9-7, 2-1 Southern Conference). Will Shaver finished 4 of 7 from the field to add 11 points. Keaton Norris shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Catamounts (5-9, 1-2) were led in scoring by Samuel Dada, who finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Western Carolina also got 12 points from Cord Stansberry, and Justin Johnson finished with 11 points.

Booth scored 12 points in the first half and Samford went into halftime trailing 38-34. Booth’s 21-point second half helped Samford finish off the five-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

