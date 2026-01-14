Booth and the Houston Christian Huskies host conference foe Northwestern State

Northwestern State Lady Demons (8-7, 5-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-10, 2-5 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Lady Demons (8-7, 5-2 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (4-10, 2-5 Southland)

Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vernell Atamah and Northwestern State visit Grace Booth and Houston Christian on Thursday.

The Huskies are 3-1 in home games. Houston Christian ranks eighth in the Southland with 11.9 assists per game led by Tove Caeser averaging 2.1.

The Lady Demons have gone 5-2 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is third in the Southland giving up 62.9 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

Houston Christian averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Northwestern State gives up. Northwestern State averages 64.1 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 70.2 Houston Christian gives up to opponents.

The Huskies and Lady Demons meet Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamryn McLaurin is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Booth is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Nya Valentine is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 assists for the Lady Demons. Atamah is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Lady Demons: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.