Booth and Samford host Western Carolina

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-8, 1-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Western Carolina Catamounts (5-8, 1-1 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (8-7, 1-1 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford takes on Western Carolina after Jadin Booth scored 26 points in Samford’s 89-82 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 at home. Samford ranks eighth in the SoCon with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Dylan Faulkner averaging 2.2.

The Catamounts are 1-1 in conference play. Western Carolina is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

Samford is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.5% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Samford allows.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booth is scoring 19.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Faulkner is averaging 16.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games.

Adbulai Fanta Kabba is averaging 6.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Catamounts: 4-6, averaging 79.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

