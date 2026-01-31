Booker leads No. 4 Texas against No. 10 Oklahoma after 24-point outing

Oklahoma Sooners (17-4, 5-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (20-2, 6-2 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Oklahoma Sooners (17-4, 5-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (20-2, 6-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas hosts No. 10 Oklahoma after Madison Booker scored 24 points in Texas’ 88-68 victory over the Florida Gators.

The Longhorns are 13-0 in home games. Texas has an 18-0 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Sooners are 5-3 against conference opponents. Oklahoma is the SEC leader with 44.8 rebounds per game led by Raegan Beers averaging 10.7.

Texas’ average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 4.3 per game Texas allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is scoring 19.2 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 12.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

Aaliyah Chavez is averaging 18.9 points, 4.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 83.7 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.9 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.