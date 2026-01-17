Booker and No. 4 Texas host Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies (8-5, 1-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (18-2, 4-2 SEC) Austin, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Texas A&M Aggies (8-5, 1-3 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (18-2, 4-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Texas hosts Texas A&M after Madison Booker scored 24 points in Texas’ 68-65 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Longhorns have gone 12-0 in home games. Texas ranks second in the SEC in team defense, allowing 54.0 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

The Aggies are 1-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Texas’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Texas gives up.

The Longhorns and Aggies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.5 steals for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

Ny’Ceara Pryor is averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 assists and 3.8 steals for the Aggies. Fatmata Janneh is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 86.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 13.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

