Bonke leads Charlotte against Wichita State after 20-point game

Wichita State Shockers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (6-8, 0-1 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces Wichita State after Anton Bonke scored 20 points in Charlotte’s 76-73 loss to the Temple Owls.

The 49ers are 6-3 in home games. Charlotte ranks sixth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.1 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Shockers are 1-0 in conference matchups. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC scoring 77.7 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Charlotte averages 72.1 points, 5.4 more per game than the 66.7 Wichita State gives up. Wichita State averages 5.6 more points per game (77.7) than Charlotte gives up to opponents (72.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is averaging 14 points for the 49ers. Bonke is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kenyon Giles is shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 17.4 points and 1.5 steals. Karon Boyd is averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

