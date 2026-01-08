Bolden scores 21 in NJIT’s 80-76 win against New Hampshire

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Bolden’s 21 points helped NJIT defeat New Hampshire 80-76 on Thursday. Bolden had three steals…

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — David Bolden’s 21 points helped NJIT defeat New Hampshire 80-76 on Thursday.

Bolden had three steals for the Highlanders (7-10, 2-0 America East Conference). Ari Fulton shot 6 of 13 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line to add 18 points. Rocco Awad went 4 of 6 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points off the bench.

Comeh Emuobor led the Wildcats (4-11, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds off the bench. Kijan Robinson added 16 points and four assists. Davide Poser also had 10 points, four rebounds and four assists.

The Wildcats led 40-35 at halftime and took a 10-point lead early in the second half before the Highlanders went on a 12-0 run. The Highlanders trailed again by six with 3:29 remaining, but allowed just one point over that final stretch. Bolden’s 3-pointer with 1:42 left proved decisive.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.