Bolden and NJIT host Maine

Maine Black Bears (2-15, 0-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (7-10, 2-0 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT faces Maine after David Bolden scored 21 points in NJIT’s 80-76 victory against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Highlanders have gone 4-2 at home. NJIT is fifth in the America East in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Ari Fulton leads the Highlanders with 6.1 boards.

The Black Bears are 0-2 in conference games. Maine is seventh in the America East with 11.2 assists per game led by Mekhi Gray averaging 1.7.

NJIT is shooting 38.2% from the field this season, 5.7 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game NJIT allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bolden averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Sebastian Robinson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

TJ Biel is shooting 44.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Black Bears. Ryan Mabrey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Black Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

