Boise State visits Wyoming following Andrews’ 21-point game

Boise State Broncos (10-8, 2-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-7, 2-5 MWC) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Boise State Broncos (10-8, 2-5 MWC) at Wyoming Cowboys (11-7, 2-5 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits Wyoming after Dylan Andrews scored 21 points in Boise State’s 79-73 victory against the Colorado State Rams.

The Cowboys are 9-2 in home games. Wyoming ranks fifth in the MWC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nasir Meyer averaging 4.1.

The Broncos are 2-5 against MWC opponents. Boise State is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming averages 81.2 points, 6.9 more per game than the 74.3 Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 76.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 72.2 Wyoming allows to opponents.

The Cowboys and Broncos meet Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds. Leland Walker is averaging 14.3 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Drew Fielder is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 75.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.