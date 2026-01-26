Boise State visits San Jose State following Fielder’s 20-point outing

Boise State Broncos (12-8, 4-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (6-14, 1-8 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m.…

Boise State Broncos (12-8, 4-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (6-14, 1-8 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits San Jose State after Drew Fielder scored 20 points in Boise State’s 96-54 win over the Air Force Falcons.

The Spartans have gone 5-5 in home games. San Jose State has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Broncos have gone 4-5 against MWC opponents. Boise State averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

San Jose State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 45.3% Boise State allows to opponents. Boise State averages 78.0 points per game, 2.3 more than the 75.7 San Jose State allows.

The Spartans and Broncos face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Spartans. Melvin Bell Jr. is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Fielder is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Broncos. Andrew Meadow is averaging 13.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 65.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

