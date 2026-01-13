Boise State takes on UNLV on 3-game skid

Boise State Broncos (9-7, 1-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (7-8, 2-2 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Boise State Broncos (9-7, 1-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (7-8, 2-2 MWC)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State is looking to stop its three-game slide with a win against UNLV.

The Rebels have gone 5-2 in home games. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC in rebounding with 33.5 rebounds. Jacob Bannarbie leads the Rebels with 6.5 boards.

The Broncos have gone 1-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UNLV scores 78.5 points, 5.0 more per game than the 73.5 Boise State allows. Boise State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UNLV allows.

The Rebels and Broncos square off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 16.2 points and 1.7 steals. Kimani Hamilton is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Drew Fielder is averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Javan Buchanan is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

